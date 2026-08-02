Tuition and Legal Costs for a Fresh Start

I'm a military veteran who was medically discharged and can't work. I'm facing court fines and lawyer fees, and I'm also working toward a better future by pursuing tuition for marketing and opening my own business.





Right now, I'm juggling both of these challenges at once, and the financial weight is real. Your support would help me cover these legal costs and take the steps I need to move forward with my education and build something of my own.





Thank you for standing with me during this time.