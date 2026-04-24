My husband and I desperately want to start a family together. I had a tubal ligation in the past, and now I'm experiencing health issues because of it. Reversing the procedure is important for both my health and our dream of having children.





The funds will help cover the cost of tubal ligation reversal surgery so I can move forward with this procedure as soon as possible. Your support would mean so much to us as we take this next step toward building the family we've always wanted.





Thank you for standing with us.