Trying to leave a domestic violence relationship.

Hello my name is Beth and I am 43 year old mom who is trying to leave a bad situation. I have been trapped in a relationship for 11 years and only stayed because of my son.. I have tried to leave 8 times now. Since my son is older, I can get a job now. I hate asking for help but I don't know what else to do. The home is mine, so it's not like I can get up and leave with my son. I am looking for help with 450.00 It is for my car. I need help with my registration or getting tags , for my car. A down payment for insurance and to get my drivers license back. He has isolated me for over a year now. He will not let me use his vehicle to get a job. I have no help or support. I can't take much any more. I live in the country and there is nothing here to get a job to walk to. He will not even buy me a bike. I am scared and don't know what is going to happen. I just want it to be me and my son. He has given me PTSD every day. I feel like I can't breathe and I can't even sleep at night. It is going to be hard to be a single mom but I know I can do it. The first step for me is getting help for my car so I can get a job to support my son. This past 16 years have not been great for me. I just want my life back and be free. Thank you for reading this if you got this far. Any help would help me so much and I would be forever greatful. Thank you.