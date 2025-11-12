TRYING TO GET HOME WHILE DOING THIS ALONE

Trying to Get Home While Facing This Alone

I never imagined I would find myself in a place where I had to ask strangers for help, but right now, I honestly don’t know where else to turn.





I have done everything I can to keep going and provide for my children. I’ve put my best effort forward, tried to stay strong, and kept pushing even when life kept taking things away from me. But after losing so much and having the people I thought would be there for me disappear, I’m exhausted. There are days when I feel like giving up, but then I look at my children and know I have to keep fighting for them.

I’m a struggling single mother raising my family with very little support. The fathers of my children are no longer present in our lives, and I’m facing this situation largely on my own. I’m also expecting another baby, which makes everything feel even more overwhelming.





Right now, my biggest goal is simply to get home to my family. I’m in a city where I don’t have the support system I need, and I’m trying to find a way to relocate back to where my family is so that my children and I can have stability, safety, and the help of people who love us.





The funds raised will help me with the things I desperately need to make that possible — transportation and a reliable car, relocation expenses, getting a place to stay, food, necessities for my children, and the costs of starting over.





I’m not asking anyone to fix my life for me. I’m asking for a little help getting back on my feet so I can do what I’ve always tried to do: take care of my children and give them a better, more stable life





If you’re able to donate, even a small amount would mean more to me than I can put into words. And if you can’t donate, simply sharing this fundraiser could make a tremendous difference.





I’ve lost a lot, and I’m tired of feeling like I have to face everything alone. I just want to get home, be surrounded by my family, and have the chance to rebuild our lives.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for understanding, and for helping me keep going when I’m struggling to see the way forward.



