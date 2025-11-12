GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

TRYING TO GET HOME WHILE DOING THIS ALONE

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKathryn Baldwin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kathryn Baldwin

TRYING TO GET HOME WHILE DOING THIS ALONE

Trying to Get Home While Facing This Alone

I never imagined I would find myself in a place where I had to ask strangers for help, but right now, I honestly don’t know where else to turn.


I have done everything I can to keep going and provide for my children. I’ve put my best effort forward, tried to stay strong, and kept pushing even when life kept taking things away from me. But after losing so much and having the people I thought would be there for me disappear, I’m exhausted. There are days when I feel like giving up, but then I look at my children and know I have to keep fighting for them.

I’m a struggling single mother raising my family with very little support. The fathers of my children are no longer present in our lives, and I’m facing this situation largely on my own. I’m also expecting another baby, which makes everything feel even more overwhelming.


Right now, my biggest goal is simply to get home to my family. I’m in a city where I don’t have the support system I need, and I’m trying to find a way to relocate back to where my family is so that my children and I can have stability, safety, and the help of people who love us.


The funds raised will help me with the things I desperately need to make that possible — transportation and a reliable car, relocation expenses, getting a place to stay, food, necessities for my children, and the costs of starting over.


I’m not asking anyone to fix my life for me. I’m asking for a little help getting back on my feet so I can do what I’ve always tried to do: take care of my children and give them a better, more stable life


If you’re able to donate, even a small amount would mean more to me than I can put into words. And if you can’t donate, simply sharing this fundraiser could make a tremendous difference.


I’ve lost a lot, and I’m tired of feeling like I have to face everything alone. I just want to get home, be surrounded by my family, and have the chance to rebuild our lives.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for understanding, and for helping me keep going when I’m struggling to see the way forward.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Community
OpenCare
Raised: $325 USD
Goal: $150,000 USD
OpenCare

"Lord, I commit this project and campaign to You. As it says in 2 Corinthians 9:8, I pray for Your abundant blessing over this work. Provide every res...

Loading...

Education
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees
Raised: $1,039 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees

I am raising funds to support 20 hardworking and talented students who are pursuing their education but come from families that are unable to provide...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,445 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,050 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve