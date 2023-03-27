Trying to Get Home Before Its Too Late Plz Help us

Hi, my name is Jadalynn. I'm raising funds to help my family relocate back home to North Carolina so we can be closer to our family during this difficult time.





Both my biological father and my stepfather are battling colon cancer, and being near them means everything to us right now. My twin daughters, who are 12, and I, along with our four cats, currently live in Duquesne, Pennsylvania. We lost our vehicle during COVID back in 2021 and have been unable to leave since then.





We need help securing a vehicle for the move and a new rental home in North Carolina so we can start fresh and be there for our family when they need us most. We're willing to leave our belongings behind for another family in need, and we're so grateful for whatever support you can offer toward our goal.





Thank you for standing with us during this time. Your help would mean so much to our family.