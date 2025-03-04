Support Truth Missions Nonprofit

Truth Missions is dedicated to creating a Kingdom impact, developing dangerously anointed Disciples, uplifting our brothers and sisters, and glorifying the Most High God.

As ambassadors for Christ we’re compelled to fulfill Jesus’ final commission to go into the world and make disciples, baptize, and teach. (Matthew 28:19-20)

Equipped with the full armor of God, we fearlessly proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ, preach about spiritual warfare and wrestle against forces of evil in heavenly realms.

We relentlessly and unapologetically speak the Truth, tear down demonic strongholds and shine Light on the devil's schemes exposing darkness, perversion and corruption in our culture.

Our mission is to stop the spread of spiritual dis-ease and decay in society, protect God’s people and preserve Kingdom values and teachings.



Support Our Mission: Your Donations Empower Kingdom Creations

At Truth Missions, we're passionate about spreading the message of faith and hope through various creative avenues, and we need your help to make it happen! Your generous donations will go directly toward the production of three key projects that are central to our mission:

1. Christian Hip Hop Album: We're creating a powerful Christian Rap album that will speak the truth, teach the Word and connect with the youth in our communities to inspire change. This album will feature dope beats, compelling faith-based lyrics and raw unfiltered testimonies to provide our listeners with anointed music that is not just entertainment, but a powerful tool for evangelism and education. At Truth Missions we call this “edutainment”.

2. “The Tactical & Practical Playbook for Spiritual Warfare”: This book will provide practical biblical insights on how to win the battle against spiritual warfare in everyday life. We're in the final stages of writing, and with your support, we can publish and launch a marketing campaign to get this book into the hands of as many people as possible, empowering them on their spiritual journey.



3. Kingdom Clothing: Our merchandise is more than just apparel—it's a way for people to boldly represent their faith everywhere they go! We’re creating impactful and inspiring designs for T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and other everyday items. Investing your money in Kingdom clothing will help us in our pursuit to glorify God, lift up the mighty name of Jesus, and raise funds for the ongoing initiatives of Truth Missions.

How Your Donation Helps:

Album Production: Your donation will help purchase beats, cover studio time, engineering fees, mixing and mastering, distribution, and marketing costs, as well as assist us in creating compelling Christian content for social media such as album artwork and music videos to connect with millennials and Gen Z.

DID YOU KNOW that as of 2025 the average cost for an independent artist to create an album can range between $10,000 and $50,000 depending on factors like studio time, session musicians, mixing and mastering, album artwork and digital distribution? However, our goal is to combine forces with other Kingdom ambassadors who are eager to bring this project to fruition by offering their gifts and resources with Truth Missions to keep costs as low as possible.

Book Publishing & Promotion: Contributions will be used to complete the editing and publishing process, launch a marketing campaign, and help people all over the world who are losing the daily battle against spiritual warfare due to a lack of wisdom, discernment and resources.

Merchandise Creation: Your support will help us design, print and sell superior quality clothing for an affordable price that empowers Kingdom ambassadors to be fearless beacons of light and boldly wear and share their faith with others.

We invite you to partner with us and become an ambassador for Christ's Kingdom!

Your donation, no matter the size, makes an incredible impact. But there are also many other ways you can support our mission. Whether you’re able to contribute financially or by offering your time, skills, or resources, every act of support is valuable to our mission.

Every donation you make gets us one step closer to bringing Kingdom creations to life!

Not able to donate money? You can still make a huge difference by giving your time or sharing your resources!

Please send us a message if you feel called to support us in this way.

“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven." Matthew 5:14-16

Join us in spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ, and together we can make a Kingdom impact that will echo for eternity.



Sincerely,



Holden Nowell

President and Founder of Truth Missions