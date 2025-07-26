A Mother Torn Apart Stand With Her Against Abuse



Help Sarah Reclaim Safety, Custody, and Justice for Her Children



🌪️ The Nightmare No Mother Should Face



Sarah Wolfe is a loving mother to three children:

👧 O.S., 17 years old

👧 R.Y., 6 years old

👦 D.Y., 4 years old and diagnosed with autism



For nearly a decade, Sarah was in a relationship with Fabian Ybarra. What started as love quickly became control. Over time, Sarah began to see the red flags—alcohol abuse, physical violence (even during pregnancy), and criminal activity. She later discovered that Fabian had multiple felony convictions, including heroin trafficking.



Despite enduring unimaginable trauma, Sarah kept showing up—for her kids. Even after Fabian violently attacked her in 2023, prompting her teenage daughter to call 911 in fear for Sarah’s life, Sarah still didn’t deny him access to the children. She followed every rule, every court order. But when Fabian weaponized the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) in late 2024, everything changed.

🚨 How the Children Were Taken



In October 2024, a minor scrape on young D.Y.’s forehead was misreported as a burn. Even though his autism school had no concerns and IDHW initially found no evidence of harm, Sarah was told to comply with a “safety plan” or risk losing her children. She complied—yet Fabian took the children that same night and never returned them.



That was the last night Sarah held her children.



Since then, Fabian has filed false protection orders, used perjury, and refused every request for additional time, even on birthdays. His live-in girlfriend has a record involving drug manufacturing and child injury, and yet the Court and IDHW have refused to intervene. Sarah, who has no history of abuse or neglect, has been limited to 3 hours of supervised visits per week and two 15-minute Zoom calls—with her children being told she is calling from jail.

⚖️ The Courts Have Failed Her



Despite clear evidence that the allegations against Sarah were unfounded, the original Judge made multiple biased and inaccurate statements, refused to allow critical evidence, and ignored IDHW’s own findings. Sarah finally got a new judge, who granted visitation and allowed previously blocked witnesses—but Fabian continues to retaliate:



Calling police when Sarah sees the children in public



Having the autism school call law enforcement when she drops off snacks



Denying any extra visitation—even when he’s not working



Just this week, Sarah was stalked for over 30 minutes by Fabian with the children in his car. He attempted to ram her vehicle, forcing her to flee toward a police station for safety.

🔐 What Sarah Needs Now



Sarah has already spent over $50,000 trying to get her children back. Fabian’s financial resources should not determine the outcome of a custody case. Sarah needs your help to:



Pay for legal representation and trial subpoenas



Cover court-ordered guardian ad litem and drug testing fees



Install additional home security (beyond the Ring camera she purchased)



Maintain basic living expenses as she fights this injustice



A mother and three children’s futures are on the line. She is not asking for luxury. She is asking for a fair chance to be the safe, loving parent she has always been.

💛 You Can Help Sarah Reunite with Her Children



Sarah has fought this battle with courage and dignity, but she cannot win alone. The truth is on her side. She just needs the tools to present it.



🙏 Please give what you can.

🙏 Please share this campaign.

🙏 Please pray for Sarah and her children.



Help us show that money and manipulation don’t beat truth and love.

Help Sarah get her children home.