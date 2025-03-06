Spray Foam Insulation

Goal:
USD $13,000
Raised:
USD $3,000
Truth Academy is looking to fully insulate the east section of the school building. This will allow year round use of the space by our students for athletic activities, shop class, and school events. It will also help prepare Truth Academy for future expansion of class space as our school continues to grow.
Thanks so much for your generous support!
So thankful to be able to support Truth Academy, the teachers, the students, and all the families involved.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.