Spray Foam Insulation

Campaign created by Kyle Wettstein

Truth Academy is looking to fully insulate the east section of the school building.  This will allow year round use of the space by our students for athletic activities, shop class, and school events.  It will also help prepare Truth Academy for future expansion of class space as our school continues to grow.

Thanks so much for your generous support!

Anonymous Giver
$ 3000.00 USD
25 minutes ago

So thankful to be able to support Truth Academy, the teachers, the students, and all the families involved.

