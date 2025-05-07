Trusting Jesus in Hannah's Cancer Journey

The beginning of March this year, Hannah was diagnosed with cervical cancer, and when further imaging was completed, staged as 4b. To say she was surprised is an understatement. She is a wife to Jason and a homeschooling mother to 5 beautiful children, Jack (13), Isaiah (9), Rosalee (7), Henry (3), and Emma (1). They have had some issues already with getting control of bleeding (symptom of cancer/tumor) which resulted in an ambulance to the hopsital, and then being transferred by helicopter to Willis Knighton for a 6 day stay at the hospital where she had to do 3 radiation treatment along with others. She had to delay starting her chemo/immunotherapy until May 6th (yesterday as of this posting) and will have two more treatments (they will be done every 3 weeks) followed by another PET scan and pending results will results in more chemo/immunotherapy.

Costs for treating the cancer along with traveling expenses, missed work when Hannah was critical and needed her husband, and so much more add up, and add up quickly. We have had countless people help and request if there would be a way they could donate freely and share with others to donate as well, which is what led to creating this page. What Hannah wants most is to honor Christ as she walks through this hard journey, and prayers are free and encouraged. If you wish to give financially, this is one avenue you may do so.

Thank you so much for all the love and care shown to Hannah and her family in this very hard and trying time. They are all overwhelmed with thankfulness and gratitude, and praise God for all He has done and continues to do in Hannah's life.