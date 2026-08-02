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Trusting God Through This Hard Season

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySandra K Haynes

Trusting God Through This Hard Season

For years, I have tried to live out kindness in a real and practical way. When someone needs groceries, gas, help with rent, or support during a difficult moment, I step in. I do not do it for recognition — I do it because I believe we are called to show love, compassion, and care for one another.

But over time, giving so much from my own pocket has quietly pushed me into hardship. I have helped others through their emergencies, only to find myself facing my own with nothing left. By the end of each month, I am often in the red because I have spent more than I can afford.

It is humbling to admit that I need help. I never imagined I would be in a place where I have to ask. But I am trusting God in this season, and trusting that there are people who understand what it feels like to give until it hurts.

I am using my Essence of Peace PLLC PayPal account for this fundraiser because it allows me to keep donations separate, safe, and organized. My PLLC represents the work I do every day for the OBSC Home Mission Dept — supporting people, encouraging healing, and showing compassion. It feels right to receive help through the same space where I pour into others.

I am asking for support so I can stabilize my own situation, breathe again, and continue helping others without harming myself. Any donation — no matter the amount — would mean more than you know. And if you are unable to give, your prayers and shares are just as appreciated.

Thank you for reading my story. Thank you for caring. May God bless you for every act of kindness you extend.

PayPal (Essence of Peace PLLC {OBSC Home Mission}):

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=VGQ35FFHK2D7C

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