Trusting God Through Our IVF Journey

After experiencing two heartbreaking miscarriages, Shane and I began an extensive fertility journey to find answers. Through months of testing, we discovered that I have several medical conditions that make it much more difficult to conceive and carry a healthy pregnancy. Our doctors believe that IVF offers us the best chance of growing our family and reducing the risk of another loss.





Fertility treatments are incredibly expensive, and much of the cost is not covered by insurance. We are raising funds to help cover the expenses of IVF, including medications, procedures, embryo testing, and other medical costs along the way.





More than anything, we ask for your prayers as we walk this journey. If you feel led to support us financially, we are deeply grateful. Thank you for standing beside us with your encouragement, generosity, and prayers. We trust that God is writing our story, even when we can't yet see the ending, and we are thankful for everyone who chooses to walk this journey with us.





With love,

Kacie





"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not rely on your own understanding; in all your ways know him, and he will make your paths straight."

— Proverbs 3:5–6 (CSB)