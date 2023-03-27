Trusting God Through my Storm ❤️

It took everything in me to write this, and I honestly hate that I even have to put this out there. I’ve always been uncomfortable doing something like this, but I’m learning that a closed mouth doesn’t get fed, and there may be someone out there who can help open a door for me during one of the hardest seasons of my life.

Back in April, I was unexpectedly laid off from Verizon, where I was making very good money after years of hard work, raises, dedication, and building a life around the career I had worked so hard for. I had no idea this was coming, so I had recently leased a brand new car with a hefty car note and insurance, and upgraded into a new home, all based on the income I had worked hard for over the years.

Then suddenly, everything changed.

Now I’m in a huge bind. Unemployment is barely covering my lights and car insurance, and finding another job that pays what I was making has been extremely difficult. I’ve applied to countless positions, only to receive denials or no response at all. I know I’m capable of more, so I’m honestly struggling to understand why getting an opportunity has been so hard.

The job search right now has been absolutely exhausting. I have continued putting myself out there, applying, trying different avenues, and doing everything I can to find stable employment, but I need help getting through this season until that opportunity comes.

To make matters worse, while doing Uber to try to make ends meet, I got into an accident that caused major damage to the new car I had just gotten. I was already struggling financially, and now I’m faced with the additional burden of figuring out how to get my car fixed or possibly find another reliable vehicle so I can get around, work, and have a real chance at getting back on my feet.

I don’t have support from anyone but God, and honestly, there are moments when I feel like I’m under attack right now because the devil sees how hard I’m working for a better life. Every time I feel like I’m getting close to stability, something else seems to happen that knocks me back down. But even through all of this, I’m trying to keep my faith and believe that God has not brought me this far just to leave me here.

My family has struggled with poverty and disabilities for a long time, and I’ve always dreamed of being the one to break that cycle. I want to be able to create a different future and become someone who can eventually help the people I love.

I’m also currently in school for Interior Design, which is truly my passion. This is something I have been trying to build for myself because I want more than just a job. I want to create a career and a future that I can be proud of. I’m trying to hold onto that dream while figuring out how to survive financially, and honestly, it has been overwhelming.

I’m creating this fundraiser because I need help getting out of this financial bondage and keeping myself from falling into homelessness. The money raised will help me catch up on essential bills and keep a roof over my head while I continue trying to find stable employment. It will help with my school expenses so I can continue pursuing my education and not have to give up on something I genuinely love. It will also help me repair my car or possibly get another reliable vehicle so I can get around and get back on my feet.

I also currently do not have health insurance, and there are confidential and personal things that I have been battling that I cannot comfortably share publicly. I need help getting the professional care and support I need, but right now I simply cannot afford it.

Food has also become a serious struggle. I applied for food assistance, but I have not been approved, and right now I need help being able to eat. There have been times when I have had to go without food and starve myself because I simply did not have enough money to buy what I needed. It has gotten to the point where the effects are beginning to show drastically in my weight, and that is something I never imagined I would have to experience.

I’m definitely not looking for pity or sympathy. I’m asking for help because I am genuinely trying to keep myself from falling any further. I have always worked for what I have, and having to ask strangers for financial help is something that is extremely humbling and uncomfortable for me. But I also know that sometimes God sends help through people, and I have to be humble enough to receive it when it comes.

I am trusting that there is someone out there who may be able to help me financially, share my story, connect me with an opportunity, provide a resource, or simply pray for me.

If you are able to donate, please know that your contribution would go toward helping me survive this difficult season and regain some stability. It could help me pay a bill, keep my home, put food in my refrigerator, help with my school expenses, get my transportation situation figured out, and help me receive care for things I have been quietly battling.

If you are not in a position to donate, I completely understand. Even sharing this fundraiser could make a huge difference. The people I personally know are struggling themselves and many simply do not have the means to help financially, which is why I am putting my story out there and hoping it reaches people who may be in a position to help someone they don’t know.

I want to get back on my feet. I want to work. I want to finish school. I want to build the life I have always dreamed about. I want to break the cycle my family has experienced for so long. And one day, I want to be in a position where I can help someone else the way I’m asking to be helped today.

I’m asking God to help me get out of this bondage, stabilize my life, continue my education, take care of me, heal my health situation, get my transportation situation together, find the right job, and ultimately get back to a place where I can stand on my own two feet again.

I believe there is still purpose in this season, even though I cannot understand it right now. I believe God can make a way where there seems to be no way. I believe He can open doors that I could never open for myself. And I’m praying that this fundraiser reaches the right people at the right time.

I’m trusting God through all of this. I’m trusting that this is not the end of my story. I’m trusting that somehow, some way, He is going to make a way for me. 🙏🏽❤️



