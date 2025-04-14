Supporting the Lefever Family

Last Saturday on April 5, 2025 Triton went to Children's in Dallas to have surgery to repair his airway. After the surgery, his airway was opened more, however, they did not get everything done they hoped for. After that there was concern with his chest tube and had to figure out what meds would work best for him. A couple days later they were able to remove the chest tube but kept him sedated to prevent him from pulling at the tubes. On April 10, Triton had a big setback; some of his meds stopped working and he woke up in a full panic attack and was given more oxygen and back to being fully sedated. The following day Triton developed an infection and Pneumatosis (abnormal presence of air or other gas within tissues. In the lungs, emphysema involves enlargement of the distal airspaces, and is a major feature of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) along with having blood in his urine. CT scan showed his intestines and colon were leaking. Since things did not improve as planned he was sent back for emergency surgery on his abdomen. Most of his colon was removed during this emergency surgery and still in critical condition. It is unclear at the time how things have gotten to where they are, but this is where they are. Morgan is at the hospital with him and financially having a hard feeding herself. They drove here from Big Spring to have this procedure done and was not expecting the set backs. Prayers are needed and welcome. If anyone is able to help Morgan get through this, feed herself, and then be able to focus on Triton when he is well and able to go home it will be more than appreciated.