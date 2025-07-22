Trinitys Cheer Fund

Trinity is stepping into something brand new, competitive cheer and she’s already turning heads. In just a short time, she’s been recognized as the best tumbler on her team and selected as a flyer, the one who soars at the top of the pyramid. Her focus is fierce, her spirit is unstoppable, and she’s showing up ready to rise.

We’re raising funds from now until the end of August to help cover her cheer uniform, team sweat suit, backpack, and competition fees, everything she needs to step fully into this opportunity with confidence. This fundraiser is a chance for those who love her to be part of her journey. We’re beyond grateful for every donation, every share, and every word of encouragement. Any support, big or small, goes directly to helping Trinity shine. Thank you for cheering her on. It means more than you know. ❤️