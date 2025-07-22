Trinitys Cheer Fund

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $370
Trinity is stepping into something brand new, competitive cheer and she’s already turning heads. In just a short time, she’s been recognized as the best tumbler on her team and selected as a flyer, the one who soars at the top of the pyramid. Her focus is fierce, her spirit is unstoppable, and she’s showing up ready to rise.
We’re raising funds from now until the end of August to help cover her cheer uniform, team sweat suit, backpack, and competition fees, everything she needs to step fully into this opportunity with confidence. This fundraiser is a chance for those who love her to be part of her journey. We’re beyond grateful for every donation, every share, and every word of encouragement. Any support, big or small, goes directly to helping Trinity shine. Thank you for cheering her on. It means more than you know. ❤️
Excited about where this new journey takes you Trin! I would say good luck, but luck is only for those who are not prepared. You are already GREAT! Go let your light shine! I love you much.
Blissings powerful Miss Divinity. Beautiful journey to you may you excell in all that you do. I love you💚🙏🏽
God Speed baby girl. Let’s goooooo 🙏🏽❤️
📣👯
💕💕
Congratulations Trinity. Stay focus on God's Word. Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me." Stay focus and enjoy what you are doing. Much love and many blessings, we are proud of you. Uncle William and Aunt Butter
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.