Travis Ghana June 2025

Hey Friends and Family! I am returning to Africa this year -- this time I will be traveling to Ghana with His Love International. Last year, while in Uganda with HLI, I became fast friends with Matthew Atokple. Matthew is the founder of Feed the Generations in Ghana -- he feeds people both physically and spiritually! Matthew is a farmer and pastor, and partners with Shekinah Children’s Home to take care of orphans. We will actually be staying at the orphanage during our trip and doing a VBS (Victory Bible School) for the kids.

As you probably know, I am in the middle of a career change, so any support you give will make a difference! I know God has called me to this mission, and He will provide. Thank you for your generous support!