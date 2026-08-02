Travel to my father’s grave

Help Me Take My Children to Visit Their Grandfather's Grave

Hello everyone,

I never imagined I would be asking for help like this, but I am reaching out with hope and humility.

My greatest wish is to travel with my two young children to visit my father's grave. He passed away, and it has been a long time since I have been able to pay my respects. It is also very important to me that my children have the opportunity to visit their grandfather's resting place, learn about their family, and honor his memory.

Unfortunately, I am not in a financial position to make this trip. I would like to stay for about two weeks so we can spend time with family and remember my father properly. Despite my efforts, I have not been able to save enough money for the flights and travel expenses, and I am unable to receive financial support from my husband for this journey.

If you are able to contribute, no matter how small the amount, it would mean the world to my family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also be a tremendous help.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness, support, or prayers you can offer. Your generosity will help me give my children the chance to connect with their family history and allow me to visit my father's grave with love, respect, and peace in my heart.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.



