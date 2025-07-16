Help Train Christian Leaders In Pakistan

THE GOSPEL MISSION IN PAKISTAN MUST HAVE THIS BUILDING! Please help!



I have been to Pakistan three times and I am amazed and impressed with the miniistry of Pastor Enoch Babar and his incredible team! They know how to prepare the soil for the Gospel seed and how to disciple new believers. They are daily reaching those who have never heard the Gospel and, often, have never heard of Jesus Christ. They have never had a building from which to conduct their operations and we desperately need a place in which to train Christian workers. Following is a message from Pastor Enoch:



"Dear Beloved Brothers and Sisters,



"We are excited to announce that we are in the process of officially registering our ministry in Pakistan! To do this, we need a dedicated building where we can establish and legally register the ministry. This is a vital step in fulfilling our mission to spread the Gospel in Pakistan, and it’s a need that we can’t do without. Currently, our ministry is already reaching four provinces of Pakistan, sharing the message of hope and salvation. But with your help, we can officially establish a base of operations that will allow us to reach even more people.



"Together, we can see lives transformed and the Gospel spread across the nation.

Currently, we are blessed to have 19 house churches scattered across Pakistan, reaching souls and impacting communities for Christ.

We ask that you join us in prayer and finances for God’s miraculous provision and favor in this matter. Let’s believe together that the Lord will open the right doors, provide the resources, and bring everything into place according to His perfect will.



"Thank you for standing with us in faith!



"Blessings."














