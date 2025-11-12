Trading capital

My name is akinyemi segun ayomide. I’m raising funds to start my trading journey and also support my family. I’ve been interested in trading for some time, and I want to use this opportunity to build something for myself and become more financially independent.

The money raised will be used as starting capital for trading, while also helping me take care of some important needs at home. Any support, no matter how small, would mean a lot to me and my family. Thank you to everyone who chooses to support me.