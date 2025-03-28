Honoring My Father Tracy Brown

First, I want to honor God for the life of my father, Tracy Brown, who went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 25th after a long and hard-fought battle with stage four prostate cancer. My dad was a man of unwavering faith, strength, and love—someone who poured into his family and everyone around him. To know him was to be blessed by his wisdom, kindness, and joy.

Through it all, my mom, Marsha Brown, dedicated herself fully to being his caregiver, showing him the same love and devotion they built their life upon. But as we face this heartbreaking moment, we find that our funds are not in alignment with what is needed for the homegoing celebration my father truly deserves.

My dad was so much more than his battle with cancer—he was a man of God, a loving husband, an incredible father, and a source of light to so many. Our greatest wish is to send him home in a way that reflects the beautiful, powerful, and faith-filled life he lived.

Whether you knew my father personally or are simply moved by his story, I invite you to stand with us in love and support. Every donation, big or small, will go directly toward giving my father the beautiful celebration of life he deserves. We are deeply grateful for any support in making this possible.

With love,

Brionna Brown & The Brown Family 🤎