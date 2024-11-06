Tracer Sullivan Funeral Funds

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $5,400
Campaign funds will be received by Tracy Sullivan
This campaign is to help the Sullivan family raise money to pay for Tracer's funeral.
Tracer James Sullivan was a sweet, caring, and selfless soul who unfortunately lost their battle to depression.
Tracer was transitioning and preferred She/Her pronouns. Loved playing videogames, hanging out with her friends, and skateboarding.
Tracer's family loved her deeply and wants to give her a good farewell. Anything helps.
Wishing you peace and comfort during your time of grief.
We offer our condolences, thoughts, and prayers.
Yall are in my prayers
We love you Tracer
💔
Sending you all lots of love and healing ❤️
so sorry for your loss. tj was such a wonderful person. lots of love to her family.
Praying for comfort given by our Lord, to family and friends.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you
We all loved this kid. We will miss them dearly.
