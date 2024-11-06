Campaign Image

Tracer Sullivan Funeral Funds

 USD $5,000

 USD $5,400

Campaign created by Alexis Sullivan

Campaign funds will be received by Tracy Sullivan

This campaign is to help the Sullivan family raise money to pay for Tracer's funeral. 

Tracer James Sullivan was a sweet, caring, and selfless soul who unfortunately lost their battle to depression. 

Tracer was transitioning and preferred She/Her pronouns. Loved playing videogames, hanging out with her friends, and skateboarding. 

Tracer's family loved her deeply and wants to give her a good farewell. Anything helps.

Williams Family
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you peace and comfort during your time of grief.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

We offer our condolences, thoughts, and prayers.

Titus sturgeon
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Yall are in my prayers

Erin Thacker
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you Tracer

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

💔

Nicole
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending you all lots of love and healing ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 165.00 USD
2 months ago

Cam
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

so sorry for your loss. tj was such a wonderful person. lots of love to her family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Maher Family
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for comfort given by our Lord, to family and friends.

David and April Rugland
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Hales
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Mark and Annette Sullivan
$ 1100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Rose Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We all loved this kid. We will miss them dearly.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

