IN BLACK & RIGHT GOES TO TAMPA

This July, IN BLACK & RIGHT is heading to Tampa, Florida for the Turning Point USA STUDENT ACTION SUMMIT. Thousands of students and young adults from around the country will be attending this great event.

It will be the first time in over a year that the show will be on the road. We'll be doing LIVESTREAMS on social media, recording shows from the venue and possibly interviews with conference attendees and speakers. Your help in getting us there will be greatly appreciated,