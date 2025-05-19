Campaign Image

Stand with Toad! Canceled Over Chords!

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $11,840

Campaign created by Joshua Anderson

Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Anderson

Stand with Toad! Canceled Over Chords!

Toad is an autistic man with a big heart, a gentle spirit, and a deep love for his ukulele. For nearly a decade, he showed up to work on time, did his job productively, was a social pillar of the work environment, and never asked for much. His reward? Canceled. Toad was fired after posting a ukulele cover of a Kanye West song—one that rubbed the “woke mob” the wrong way. It wasn’t angry, it wasn’t hateful—it was music. But in today’s climate, nuance doesn’t matter. The mob pounced, and his employer folded. His real “crime”? Being unapologetically himself. Toad is open about being super straight, neurodivergent, and creatively independent—traits that, in saner times, would be left alone. Instead, he’s now a target. This fundraiser will help Toad with basic living expenses while he finds new work and gets his life back on track. He didn’t ask for a culture war. He just wanted to play his ukulele and share some music online. If you’re tired of seeing decent people lose everything over nothing—if you believe in compassion, common sense, and personal freedom—please consider donating to help Toad land on his feet.

Recent Donations
Show:
Andrew Jacobs
$ 5.00 USD
27 days ago

Kill it at BroGrove a.k.a. ToadGrove a.k.a. BroToad

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the fight

Charles Adams
$ 33.00 USD
1 month ago

Tower Gang 4Ever

RIP Tower Gang
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Toad, you are the man. Keep your chin up brother. Going to miss TG.

Delta Ozzy
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hang in there, bud. Keep playing music.

Andrew Jacobs
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

What my fellow Andrew said below 👇

Andrew Adams
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Toad has more money than me. I give to Toad not because he needs my money… I give on principle.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep saying it like it is .Jesus was persecuted also , you are not alone

midnightmambo
$ 420.00 USD
1 month ago

fk it we ball

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

good luck buddy!

Andrew Jacobs
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Do NOT be buying $2000 Sydney Sweeney soap on eBay with this

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

N88!

Anonymous Giver
$ 69.00 USD
1 month ago

KateTheVegan
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

F**k cancel culture and the "thought crime" mob. They are controlled by demons.

JD
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

N of 1
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

I h3il Hoppe, n!gga Twitter: @true_nof1

The Brown Clown
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry for your troubles, good luck!

Nate Corey
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Live. Laugh. Love. Lobotomy.

TidtyTattoo
$ 14.00 USD
1 month ago

Donated Luigi then Shiloh, then here.

Andrew Jacobs
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

I like animals a HELLUVA lot more than I like people which is why I like Toad more than people.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo