Stand with Toad! Canceled Over Chords!

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $11,840
Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Anderson
Toad is an autistic man with a big heart, a gentle spirit, and a deep love for his ukulele. For nearly a decade, he showed up to work on time, did his job productively, was a social pillar of the work environment, and never asked for much. His reward? Canceled. Toad was fired after posting a ukulele cover of a Kanye West song—one that rubbed the “woke mob” the wrong way. It wasn’t angry, it wasn’t hateful—it was music. But in today’s climate, nuance doesn’t matter. The mob pounced, and his employer folded. His real “crime”? Being unapologetically himself. Toad is open about being super straight, neurodivergent, and creatively independent—traits that, in saner times, would be left alone. Instead, he’s now a target. This fundraiser will help Toad with basic living expenses while he finds new work and gets his life back on track. He didn’t ask for a culture war. He just wanted to play his ukulele and share some music online. If you’re tired of seeing decent people lose everything over nothing—if you believe in compassion, common sense, and personal freedom—please consider donating to help Toad land on his feet.
Kill it at BroGrove a.k.a. ToadGrove a.k.a. BroToad
Keep up the fight
Tower Gang 4Ever
Toad, you are the man. Keep your chin up brother. Going to miss TG.
Hang in there, bud. Keep playing music.
What my fellow Andrew said below 👇
Toad has more money than me. I give to Toad not because he needs my money… I give on principle.
Keep saying it like it is .Jesus was persecuted also , you are not alone
fk it we ball
good luck buddy!
Do NOT be buying $2000 Sydney Sweeney soap on eBay with this
N88!
F**k cancel culture and the "thought crime" mob. They are controlled by demons.
I h3il Hoppe, n!gga Twitter: @true_nof1
Sorry for your troubles, good luck!
Live. Laugh. Love. Lobotomy.
Donated Luigi then Shiloh, then here.
I like animals a HELLUVA lot more than I like people which is why I like Toad more than people.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.