India Missions Trip

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,





This August, I’ve been called to something close to my heart—a mission trip to India, where I’ll be serving from August 29 through September 9. I’m reaching out to invite you to be part of this journey through your support, both in prayer and giving.





I’ll be partnering with an incredible woman in India who has spent the last 16 years selflessly serving her community—feeding the hungry, loving the forgotten, and sharing the hope of Jesus. Her heart and hands have reached thousands, but the need is very large and support is needed. Recently, she asked our church (which already supports her ministry financially) to send helpers. Upon hearing the request and praying about the opportunity, I knew that I was supposed to join the rest of the team of 18.





While I’m there, I’ll help distribute food, share the Gospel, and minister compassion to those in desperate need. It’s a mission of love—and I'd love to share in the reward with you.





I’m asking for help to cover the cost of travel, lodging, and food during my 12-day stay. But even more than finances, I ask for your prayers. Please pray for open hearts, safety, strength, and for God’s love to shine through every interaction. Your prayer support means the world to me—it truly sustains and equips.





If you feel led to give, I am so grateful. Your generosity will not only help me go, it will help lift up lives on the other side of the world. And I believe this promise from Scripture with all my heart:





"Give, and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over."

—Luke 6:38

Thank you for being part of this mission. I carry your love and support with me every step of the way.





With gratitude and hope,

Diana





