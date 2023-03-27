Totaled car on trip for school clothes, stranded!

On August 9th, my 10-year-old daughter and I were driving from Ely to Elko to buy her school clothes when we hit a deer in Ruby Valley. We were stranded in the middle of nowhere and had to walk to find a home with wifi to call for help.





My car was totaled. We've been in a rental vehicle since then, paying $37 a day out of pocket after insurance stopped covering it. That cost has completely drained me, and the debt keeps growing. I haven't been able to get into a different vehicle because I can't afford a down payment.





My daughter still hasn't gotten her school clothes. She's a growing girl and needs them for school. A $500 down payment would help us move into a vehicle we can actually afford and finally get her what she needs.





Your support would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with my daughter and me.