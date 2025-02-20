Tory's going to Thailand!

This June, I have been given the opportunity to serve the Lord in Chang Mai, Thailand for 10 days where our church will be partnering with one of our Missions partners, Within Reach Global (https://withinreachglobal.org). We will be trailblazing among some of the world’s most Gospel deprived people groups. Incredibly, less than .05% of the people in Southeast Asia have ever heard the Gospel of Jesus. As a church, our heart is to reach the unreached with the hope that is found in the Gospel. This is why we are going!

For the past few years, our church has been sending teams to Chang Mai to take the Gospel to the unreached. I have prayed alongside, watched, and listened to the previous teams about the incredible work they have done during their time in Thailand. While it is admittedly intimidating, the Lord has made it clear to me that this year it is my turn to go and see His word taken to the nations. This is such a great opportunity for us to share the love of God with those in deep spiritual need. I was amazed to learn that there are people in Southeast Asia that have no access to a Bible, the Gospel or even a Christian to share the hope of the Gospel with them.

Two years ago, the team met a woman in the village named Mae. Mae was incredibly sick and the village doctors could not figure out why. Her family believed her sickness was related to the presence of evil spirits, so they stopped visiting. At this point, Mae was just waiting to die. Our team spent time with her, shared the Gospel with her, and prayed over her. Upon their return, the team, and the rest of our congregation, continued to pray for Mae, her health, and her salvation. In June 2024, the next team to visit the village was amazed to see Mae not only well, but in the church evangelizing to others in the village! Praise be to God! Amazing things are happening, and I cannot wait to see how the Lord uses our team to continue the work He is doing there. There are so many reasons that I am excited to be traveling to Thailand on this trip. As we partner with Within Reach, we are hoping that this trip will continue to be the doorway by which we are able to see an unreached people group, reached with the message of the Gospel!