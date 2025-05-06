Nigeria October Mission 2025

This October pastor Tony is travelling to Edo State to bring the gospel, discipleship and training.

Pastor Tony is committed to honouring the calling to carry the gospel across diverse areas of Nigeria. This mission is will be his 4th trip in three years.

Edo state is unique in it's landscape; it has ancient cultural/religious practices, socio-economic challenges and limited access to education. We believe Edo is fertile soil for mass salvation; it is Jesus who offers hope, redemption and transformation. Faith in Jesus alone can change the spiritual and physical landscape of Nigeria!

The team has established a model for mission trips including;

Open outreach/Crusade

Church leaders conference

Women empowerment

Medical outreach

Youth practical evangelism

Gospel workshops

Prison outreach

We saw God move powerfully during January's Delta State mission, roughly 400 people were brought the gospel. An example of this would be during our visit to Maximum Security Prison Lagos, 30 inmates committed to following Jesus. With the prison guards being encouraged that the transformational gospel message could lead to governmental reform and early release.

Will you partner with us in this mission? We are seeking one off financial gifts and regular giving, donating in advance is integral to this mission to help us in planning. Overall this keeps the cost down and allows us to be more effective.

Finally prayer is integral to any mission trip. We value regular commitment to prayer for Pastor Tony and his mission work. You will be updated on the progress of this trip and know that your part to play in the Kingdom advancing in Nigeria is equally important.