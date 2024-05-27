Help Tony Fight Cancer

My brother-in-law, Tony Brown, long-time pastor of First Baptist Church, North Bend, OR, went to the hospital in extreme pain last Sunday night, May 19th, and was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer: liver, colon, and spreading to his lungs. He has been sick for the past five-to-six months, but after a series of diet changes, he had been doing much better. The past few weeks he has began to decline and reached a point where he knew he had to get help. After several scans and a biopsy this week, it was confirmed. This diagnosis has come as a shock as that is not what they thought he was dealing with. They have been encouraged that there are some treatment options which will extend his life here on earth. They have some insurance, and he qualifies for Medicare, but they will not cover everything -especially since most of this will be considered 'specialty'.

He got to come home on Friday afternoon (May 24th), and this was comforting to him and Tina and Isaac. They have many appointments already set, and many more assumedly to come once doctors determine what the plan for Tony will be. We are looking to show them love from near and far beyond the THOUSANDS of prayers that have already been lifted up on their behalf in the form of financial assistance. We have no idea how much treatments will cost or how well they will work. But Tony and Tina have been faithful servants and are continuing to trust God's plan through the hard days ahead.

Please continue to lift up Tony, Tina and Isaac, and Tyson, Jessica, and Shawn and their families, and the congregation of First Baptist North Bend, as they navigate needs and emotions that will come.