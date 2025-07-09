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Tony Williams Memorial Expenses

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBeth Phillips

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michael Phillips

Tony Williams Memorial Expenses

Honoring the Life of Tony Williams

On July 30, 2026, our family experienced the unimaginable when we unexpectedly lost my beloved brother, Tony Williams.

Tony was the second of six children and a proud member of IUOE Local 178. For more than four decades, he operated heavy equipment and traveled throughout the United States and Alaska helping build pipelines. His pipeline family wasn’t just where he worked—it was where he found lifelong friendships and purpose.

If you knew Tony, you knew he would give anyone the shirt off his back. He never hesitated to help someone in need. He had a heart for people, especially those who had nowhere else to turn, and he loved dogs as if they were his own family. He was fiercely protective of his four younger siblings, loved his thirteen nieces and nephews with all his heart, and adored his older brother, who preceded him in death.

Tony faced challenges that many people never knew about. He lived with dyslexia and quietly overcame obstacles most of us can’t imagine. Through determination, hard work, and incredible intuition, he built a successful career and earned three patents for ideas he believed in. Although his trusting nature sometimes led to disappointment, he never stopped believing in people or helping those in need.

The loss of our mother on December 30, 2024, deeply affected him. She was his greatest supporter, his lifeline, and his prayer warrior. Even through life’s hardships, Tony remained a man with a generous heart who cared deeply for others.

Today, our family is asking for your help.

We want to give Tony the beautiful celebration of life he deserves and ease the unexpected financial burden of his funeral and memorial expenses. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help us honor a man who spent his life giving so much to everyone around him.

If you are unable to donate, we completely understand. We simply ask that you keep our family in your prayers, share this page, and, if you knew Tony, leave a memory or story about him. Your words will become treasured memories that our family will hold onto forever.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, your prayers, your generosity, and your love during this incredibly difficult time.

May God bless you all

With gratitude,

Michael (Catfish) and Beth Phillips


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