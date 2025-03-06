Tom Storey's Road to Healing A Recovery Journey

Help Tom Storey on His Recovery Journey After a Devastating Fall

Hello, my name is Lauren Storey, and I am reaching out with a heavy heart to share the story of my father, Tom Storey.





On January 14 (approximately), my dad’s life changed forever when he fell 12 feet off a roof while helping a friend with cleaning. The corner of the roof gave out beneath him, causing him to land on his head and back. The fall left him with severe injuries, including:

Three broken vertebrae (T3, T8, and T12—T12 being a burst fracture)

A concussion

Five broken ribs

A cracked sternum





His Condition & The Challenges Ahead

My dad spent two weeks in the ICU and is now undergoing intensive physical therapy. He is unable to bend, twist, or lift anything and must wear a back brace at all times. Due to the severity of his fractures, he is still a fall risk, and any further injury could have devastating consequences.





Why We Are Fundraising

With his injuries, my dad will not be able to return to his previous career and will need to transition to a new line of work once he recovers. In the meantime, the cost of his therapy, medications, and mobility aids is expected to exceed $75,000, creating an overwhelming financial burden.





We are raising funds to help cover:

✅ Medical expenses – hospital bills, rehabilitation, therapy, and medications.

✅ Mobility aids – back brace, assistive devices, and home modifications.

✅ Living costs – rent, utilities, and daily necessities while he heals.

✅ Career transition – training, education, or certification for a new job.





How You Can Help

We are asking for your support to give my dad a fighting chance at recovery. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.





About Tom Storey

My dad is the kind of person who has always put others first—whether it’s helping a friend in need, cracking jokes to make people smile, or working hard to provide for his family. Now, he needs our help to get through this incredibly difficult time.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean everything to us. 💙





Sincerely,

Lauren Storey