Chris Smoot's Cancer Fight

Meet Chris Smoot, a beloved Pest Control Technician and friend to all in our community. Chris is known for his kindness, grace, and dedication to his customers. Now, we have the opportunity to give back to Chris during his time of need. He has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and is facing significant medical expenses. Your donation, no matter the size, will go directly towards offsetting these expenses and supporting Chris during his recovery. Your contribution will not only help Chris financially but also provide him with the opportunity to do something fun and enjoyable after a lifetime of hard work. We kindly ask that you consider making a donation to support Chris in his fight for life. Your generosity will bring hope and joy to Chris and his loved ones. Please keep Chris in your thoughts and prayers as he embarks on this challenging journey. Together, we can make a difference in Chris' life. #ChrisSmoot #CancerFighter #CommunitySupport