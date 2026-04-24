Together, We Can Unlock My Home





My name is Kelvin Nzioki, I’m 39 years old and from Nairobi, Kenya.





For the past two months, I’ve been unable to access my home because of unpaid rent. My belongings remain locked inside until I can clear the balance. During this time, a close friend has generously given me a place to stay, and I am deeply grateful for that kindness.





This challenge began when my small business collapsed. To settle debts, I had to sell most of my equipment, leaving me with very little to restart. Even so, I believe strongly in resilience and community. I’ve already begun doing small jobs to rebuild, but I need a little help to bridge the gap.





Your support will not only help me pay off the rent debt and recover my belongings, but it will also remind me of the power of community — that even in hard times, we are never truly alone. I know this is a temporary setback, and with your kindness, I can return to my home and continue rebuilding with dignity.





I am thankful for every gesture of support, whether big or small. Together, we can make sure my belongings are safe and give me the chance to stand tall again.





Warm Regards,

Kelvin Nzioki