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Together We Can Change Lives.

Goal₦5,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byGabriel Ogba

Together We Can Change Lives.

Together We Can Change Lives: Bringing Hope to Vulnerable Families in Nigeria


Every day, countless families in our community wake up not knowing where their next meal will come from. Some children go to school hungry or cannot attend at all because they lack basic supplies. Widows struggle to provide for their families, and many elderly people live without the care and support they deserve.


Seeing these challenges inspired us to act.


Our mission is simple: to bring hope where there is hardship. Through this charity project, we aim to provide food, clothing, educational support, and emergency assistance to vulnerable children, widows, elderly people, and struggling families in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria.


Every donation, no matter the size, helps us reach another family in need. A single gift can provide a food package, school materials for a child, clothing for someone in need, or emergency assistance for a family facing difficult times.


We are committed to using every donation responsibly and will share updates so supporters can see the impact their generosity is making.


If you are unable to give financially, you can still make a difference by sharing this campaign with your friends, family, colleagues, and social networks. Your support can help us reach compassionate people around the world.


Together, we can replace hunger with hope, despair with encouragement, and hardship with opportunity.


Thank you for standing with us and believing that kindness has the power to change lives.


With sincere gratitude,


Gabriel Orji Ogba

Founder, Angelgabriel's Charity Project

Aba, Abia State, Nigeria


Donation Details


Bank: United Bank for Africa (UBA)

Account Name: Mr Gabriel Orji Ogba

Account Number: 2101733753


"Together, we can build a future where no one is forgotten and every act of kindness creates lasting hope."

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