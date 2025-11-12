TOGETHER, Preserve Latvian Methodists’ Legacy!

Āgenskalns Methodist Church is a small, vibrant, and welcoming Christian community in Riga’s Pārdaugava district. With faith and gratitude, we carry forward the more than century-old legacy of Latvian Methodism: serving people, proclaiming the message of Christ, and offering a place where everyone can find hope, peace, and belonging.

Our church building, erected by Latvia’s first Methodists, is more than a historic landmark—it is the centre of an active church community. Here we gather for worship, prayer, fellowship, and service to our neighbourhood. To ensure that this place remains open to people and continues to be a blessing for generations to come, we need support for both its daily upkeep and the ministry of the church.

Your gift helps preserve our church home, strengthen outreach, support people in need, and create opportunities for spiritual growth. It is not simply an investment in a building; it is an investment in people, faith, and the work of God’s love in our city.

Thank you for choosing to be part of this journey. Together, we can keep the light of hope shining brightly in Āgenskalns.



