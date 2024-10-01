Campaign Image

To Help the people who were affected by hurricane

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $205

Campaign created by Evan Putnam

Campaign funds will be received by Evan Putnam

To Help the people who were affected by hurricane

I'm trying to raise funds to get out to the east coast to Help with the natural disaster of hurricane Helena Through samaritan purse. If anyone would like to donate I would appreciate it even the smallest amount. I would also appreciate your prayers and to send this to anyone you know. Any and all funds Raised Will go Towards the trip And if something comes up and I cannot go It will go directly to Samaritan purse. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for setting this up Evan.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Hannah Snodgrass
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Aunt Judy
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I’m praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo