To Help the people who were affected by hurricane

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $205
Campaign funds will be received by Evan Putnam
I'm trying to raise funds to get out to the east coast to Help with the natural disaster of hurricane Helena Through samaritan purse. If anyone would like to donate I would appreciate it even the smallest amount. I would also appreciate your prayers and to send this to anyone you know. Any and all funds Raised Will go Towards the trip And if something comes up and I cannot go It will go directly to Samaritan purse.
Thank you for setting this up Evan.
I’m praying for you.
