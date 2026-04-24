To Renovate our house

I trust God.

I ask him to bless our family.

He has always surprised me with the little things, so today i dare for a big one.

Jérémie 32:27 : « Voici, je suis l'Éternel, le Dieu de toute chair. Y a-t-il rien qui soit trop difficile pour moi ? »

What i desire most is to have a home that honors Him.

Prayers are obviously our greatest wealth.

Thank you for your interest in our request.



