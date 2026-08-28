To relocate to a new home

I am about to be kicked out of the home I live in. Winter is coming and I have nowhere else to go. I am in desperate need of help to get a home to live at. If I cannot get the help I will lose everything I own. I have no work and no transportation to even go to work. I live outside of the city in a small town. I want to buy a home in another State that is $40,000 and to have $10,000 to be able to get it fixed and more livable in. Anything will be appreciated and may god bless everyone who helps. I thank you for taking the time to read this.