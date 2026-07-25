To pay cost of stem cell therapy

Hi everyone,





I’m reaching out to share something very personal and to ask for your support.





Recently, I suffered a spinal cord injury due to complications from surgery—one of those rare situations that, unfortunately, became my reality. Since then, my life has been turned upside down. I’m facing ongoing challenges with pain, limited mobility, and a loss of independence in everyday life.





I’ve been exploring every possible option to improve my condition. One promising opportunity is a specialized stem cell treatment facility in Mexico. These stem cells are donated by healthy young women. My hope is that this treatment may help reduce pain, improve mobility, and allow me to regain some independence.





As a member of Bikers for Christ, being able to ride again with my brothers would mean more to me than I can fully express. While I don’t know what the outcome will be, I trust that God has a plan for my life and my journey forward.





Unfortunately, this treatment is not covered by the VA, and the total cost—including travel, medical care, and recovery time is significant. After much research, prayer, and careful consideration, I’ve decided to pursue this option.





I don’t ask this lightly, but I truly need help. If you feel led to support me, any amount will make a difference. If you’re not in a position to give, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.





Most of all, I appreciate your prayers, encouragement, and support during this time. It means more than I can put into words.





Thank you for being part of this journey with me.





Tom Lee

"Roper" BFC Columbia Basin Chapter, WA