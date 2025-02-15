TITUS COUNTY SPAY & NEUTER CLINIC

The abandoning and dumping of animals in Titus County has exploded in recent years and the situation to the greater community is unsustainable. The rescues in the community are at 100% capacity and the euthanasia rate at the city run shelter in 2024 exceeded 50%. More than 1,000 innocent animals were killed due to no fault of their own. Currently, the county is legislatively barred from passing ordinances on its own that may address this issue, and the city of Mount Pleasant has been slow to pass its own ordinances. We have dozens and dozens of stories of animals being dumped across the county in just the last few months and county residents are being overwhelmed with trying to help these animals.

The only way that we can ensure this issue is addressed is by acting ourselves to serve these animals and provide a service to the residents in our community. We also understand that veterinary expenses are high and responsible pet owners may be unable to spay and neuter their pets because they simply cannot afford to at this time. Well, we sincerely hope that this spay and neuter clinic will be the first of many steps to serve our community.

The spay and neuter clinic will be free to all Titus County residents for one week in June 2025. The first step to reducing the stray population is through spaying and neutering our pets. The clinic will provide not just free spay and neutering to dogs and cats, but also free microchipping, and free rabies vaccination. Local veterinarians are partnering with us to ensure this project is successful.

We ask for your help to ensure that this spay and neuter clinic in Titus County is as successful as it can be by raising at least $75,000. We need $75,000 because we want to spay and neuter a minimum of 200 dogs and cats, plus stray animals that the community has been collectively caring for for years, like Buddy in Cookville. For large stray cat populations, we can perform trap, neuter, and release (TNR).

We are not only asking for a one-time donation, we ask that you donate monthly to this project. We need your help to serve this community. Together we can save these animals and we can show that Titus County cares about our people.