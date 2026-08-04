Title Help Our Family Rebuild After Losing My Job

My name is Dion, and after much prayer, I have decided to humbly ask for help for my family during one of the hardest seasons of our lives.





For many years, I worked in healthcare and loved serving others. Unfortunately, ongoing medical issues eventually became so severe that I lost my job because I was no longer able to work. Losing my health was heartbreaking, but losing our primary source of income made an already difficult situation even harder.





Since then, my husband has been working tirelessly to build a small business so we can provide for our family again. We aren’t looking for a permanent handout—we’re working every day toward becoming self-sufficient—but building a business takes time, and right now we’re struggling to meet even our basic needs.





We have three wonderful boys together still at home with us and my two amazing stepsons who I was blessed to raise now grown. I’ve included a picture of our family from years ago during easier times. To make ends meet, we are currently living with my husband’s parents, along with his sister and her two children. We are incredibly thankful for their generosity, but it means ten people are sharing one home. My husband’s parents are retired, and Social Security is their only source of income. Even as they do everything they can to help us, they are struggling financially as well, making this a difficult situation for everyone.





Any support we receive will go directly toward helping our family through this season by covering necessities such as:

• Medical care and medications

• Groceries and other basic household needs

• Car payment, insurance, and transportation expenses

• Rent and monthly living expenses

• The costs of growing our small business so it can provide a stable income for our family





Our greatest hope is simply to become financially independent again. We dream of one day owning a small piece of rural land where our boys can have room to run, learn, work alongside us, and grow up surrounded by God’s creation. We know that dream won’t happen overnight, but we’re working toward it one step at a time.





If you are unable to give, we completely understand. Your prayers would mean just as much to us. Please pray for healing, wisdom, strength, and that God would open the right doors for our family as we work to rebuild our lives.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Whether through a donation or a prayer, your kindness gives us hope and reminds us that God often cares for His children through the compassion of others.





May God bless you abundantly.