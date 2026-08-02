Tiny Homes of Hope for Women Veterans

More than 32,000 veterans experience homelessness in the United States on any given night. Women veterans are among the most invisible, the "Silent Homeless", facing homelessness alongside trauma from combat, PTSD, military sexual trauma, domestic violence, addiction, depression, and unemployment.





We're building Tiny Homes of Hope on a 68-acre horse ranch in Bishopville, South Carolina.





Many veterans suffer alone. They deserve more than that. "The way to thank a veteran is to help a veteran." Your support will help us create this sanctuary and give these women the second chance they've earned and deserve.





We need you! Take action today!