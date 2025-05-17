In Loving Memory of Tim Faith

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $10,220
Campaign funds will be received by Adam Faith
Supporting Linda Faith After the Loss of Her Husband, Tim
Our hearts are heavy as we share the passing of a beloved husband, father, and friend—Tim Faith. On May 16th, Tim went home to be with the Lord, leaving behind his devoted wife, Linda, and their son, Adam, and countless others who were blessed by his kindness and humor.
As Linda walks through this incredibly difficult season, we want to rally around her in love and support. The sudden loss of a spouse brings not only deep emotional pain but also unexpected financial burdens.
This campaign is a way for us—family, friends, church family, and caring strangers—to come alongside Linda and help lighten the load. Every donation, no matter how small, will help provide peace of mind and the ability to grieve without the added weight of financial stress.
Most of all, we ask for your prayers. Pray for strength, comfort, and peace for Linda as she leans on the Lord in this new chapter of life.
Thank you for being part of this community of care and compassion.
“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2
I'm so sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
I’m so sorry for your loss Adam. Praying for you and your sweet family.
Prayers for the family
Linda, you and family are in our prayers. May God give you HIS strength, courage and peace during this difficult time. Love you!
Thinking of you with love and compassion, Linda and Adam. I wish I could take away your pain.
Lifting you up in prayer
Our hearts are hurting for you and Adam and we are praying for God’s peace and love to cover you as you go through this valley. Love you my sister.
For my brother friend Tim to help him take care of his family like he took care of everyone else when he was with us! My heart is broken and my love is with my sister in law and nephew!
In loving memory of my beloved brother Timmy and my love to Linda and Adam.
So sorry for your loss ❤️
May our God of peace and mercy be with you during this heartbreaking time. Know that we are praying for you We are here for you.
I am so sorry for your loss, Adam and family. You are in my thoughts.
I am very sorry for your loss Adam and family. Tim has very kind and welcoming to me as a young child.
Our family send prayers and condolences to your family during the terribly difficult time.
We are all holding you close in our hearts through this difficult season. We love you both. Our sincere condolences and prayers. Anna & David Hay
Sending love and prayers my dear friend
My prayers go out to you and Adam for strength and comfort.
Prayers sent 🙏
