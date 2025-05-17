In Loving Memory of Tim Faith

Supporting Linda Faith After the Loss of Her Husband, Tim

Our hearts are heavy as we share the passing of a beloved husband, father, and friend—Tim Faith. On May 16th, Tim went home to be with the Lord, leaving behind his devoted wife, Linda, and their son, Adam, and countless others who were blessed by his kindness and humor.

As Linda walks through this incredibly difficult season, we want to rally around her in love and support. The sudden loss of a spouse brings not only deep emotional pain but also unexpected financial burdens.

This campaign is a way for us—family, friends, church family, and caring strangers—to come alongside Linda and help lighten the load. Every donation, no matter how small, will help provide peace of mind and the ability to grieve without the added weight of financial stress.

Most of all, we ask for your prayers. Pray for strength, comfort, and peace for Linda as she leans on the Lord in this new chapter of life.

Thank you for being part of this community of care and compassion.

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2