New Toilets inc Disabled Facilities

“TENNER A TILE” FUNDRAISER

In late summer 2022, the former Priory Club facility in Leyland was converted into St Mary’s Community Centre.

Since opening in October 2022, the "not for profit" Centre quickly developed as a social and support hub for the whole community. It houses the St Vincent De Paul Leyland Foodbank and Leyland Furniture Schemes, along with a Coffee Lounge, free every Thursday for all.

A Warm Space where free homemade soup and snacks are available on Wednesdays throughout the winter months, along with a whole host of events which are organised for the whole community at FREE or very affordable prices: -

- Easter Family Bingo – with free hot dogs and snacks

- Family Film Night – with free entry and free snacks

- Ceilidh Club – Every month £3 entry

- Quiz Nights - £1 entry

- Murder Mystery Night – for families

- Magic Night – for families

- Wednesday Community Lunch – once a month

- Afternoon Tea and dancing – every month

We now have regular Ceilidh Dances, Quizzes, 4 Coffee lounge openings per week, plus Lancashire Adult Learning provide free courses for unemployed/low-income families.

The Community Centre Management Team are seeking any support you may be able to offer us as we continue to develop and work hard to improve the facilities available.

We have raised over £90,000 from grants and now need local support to meet the target of £113,000 to completely refurbish the toilet facilities and finally offer a purpose-built disabled toilet space.

This is a major undertaking as there is included a modern disabled facility ensuring that the facilities will be fit for everyone.

Any individual, organisation or group, can donate any amount.

When the work is completed every group, organisation and individual will be recognised.

A plaque will be hung in the Community Centre Entrance showing the name of every person who contributed to bringing the project to completion. Your generosity will be remembered forever.

You are very welcome to visit the centre whenever we are holding an event, and we would love to serve you a free barista coffee any Thursday from 9.30-12 noon – there is a really great atmosphere!

Thank you so much for visiting this page and taking the time to read this and we look forward to accepting whatever help to are able to give us.

Janet Malone - Volunteer & Management Team member

for the Management Team

St. Mary’s Community Centre

Broadfield Drive, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 1PD

Visit our website - www.stmaryscentre.net

e: smccb21@gmail.com