Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $1,200
Tikvah Productions is a faith-based Christian film company committed to creating powerful stories that inspire hope, healing, and faith. With your support, we can produce our next project and share life-changing stories with audiences worldwide.
At Tikvah Productions, we believe stories have the power to change lives. Our name “Tikvah” means hope, and that’s the heartbeat behind every film we create. We’re a small, faith-driven team passionate about producing high-quality Christian films that inspire people to see God’s love and grace in new ways.
As an independent production company, we don’t have the backing of large studios. We rely on the generosity of people like you - those who believe in the power of storytelling and want to see more faith-based content in today’s culture.
Every donation- no matter the size- brings us closer to hiring actors, securing equipment, and covering post-production costs for our upcoming projects. By supporting Tikvah Productions, you’re not just funding a film - you’re helping to create a ministry through art.
Together, we can fill a gap in today’s media landscape by producing meaningful content that encourages, uplifts, and honors God!
We believe that every act of generosity is a spark that fuels the vision God has placed on our hearts. These “Hope Tiers” are our way of welcoming you into the Tikvah family—offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access, meaningful keepsakes, and heartfelt gratitude for helping bring stories of faith and hope to life.
Your gift is the first spark that fuels our vision.
Rewards: Heartfelt thank-you email + exclusive supporter updates + early behind-the-scenes sneak peek.
Your kindness helps fan the flame of hope.
Rewards: All the above plus your name on our digital “Wall of Hope” and access to bonus behind-the-scenes content.
Your support keeps the fire burning!
Rewards: All the above plus a personalized thank-you video from the Tikvah Productions team.
Your generosity shines brightly.
Rewards: All the above plus exclusive Tikvah Productions merch (poster or T-shirt).
Your gift lights the way forward!
Rewards: All the above plus “Special Thanks” credit in the film and an invitation to an exclusive private Zoom Q&A with the cast and crew.
Your impact blazes a trail for Christian films!
Rewards: All the above plus a personalized behind-the-scenes care package (signed film poster, exclusive merch bundle, and a handwritten thank-you note from the director and team) + a digital download of our finished film upon release.
sending so much love & prayers
Excited to continue supporting this production!
