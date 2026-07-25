Three Little Hearts Needing Hope and Your Support

My name is Mana, and I am 13 years old. These are my sisters: Rital, who is 10 years old, and Metal, our youngest sister, who is 7 years old.





We are three sisters from Gaza.





We grew up far too quickly. While children our age should be enjoying their childhood, our days have been filled with fear and uncertainty. Our little hearts have had to carry burdens no child should ever have to bear.





We no longer dream of toys or gifts. Our dreams have become very simple: to feel safe, to have a place where we can rest, and to continue our lives with dignity.





Each day brings new challenges, yet we continue to hold on to hope. We believe there are kind-hearted people in this world who can give us a chance to rebuild our lives.





Your donation is more than just money.





It could provide a warm meal, clothes to protect us, medicine when we need it, or another small step toward rebuilding our future.





If you are unable to donate, sharing our story may help it reach someone who can.





Please see us as children, not as numbers.





We are Mana (13), Rital (10), and Metal (7)—three little girls who dream of nothing more than the chance to live our childhood in safety.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who extends a helping hand and chooses to give us hope.