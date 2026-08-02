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Three abandoned brothers need help Asap before 7/8

Goal$9,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySunsai Rawls

Fundraiser funds will be received by Katerra Rawlings

Three abandoned brothers need help Asap before 7/8

Help three missplaced children Find Stability, Safety, and Hope Before a Critical Court Hearing


My name is Sunsai, and today I am asking for your help because time is running out.


A critical court hearing will help determine the future of these three young boys who are currently in foster care. This hearing is an important opportunity to advocate for a path toward a stable, permanent home with family. Without experienced legal representation, our ability to present the strongest possible case will be severely limited at a time when every decision matters.


I am urgently trying to raise the funds needed to retain an attorney before the August 19th court date. After months of legal proceedings, our financial resources have been exhausted, but the fight for these children is far from over.


These three boys have already endured more pain than any child should. They deserve the chance to grow up together in a safe, loving, and stable home surrounded by people who care deeply about them. Every day they remain in foster care is another day spent waiting for the permanency and security every child deserves.


Their aunt, **Kat**, is working tirelessly through the legal process to provide that future. I am standing beside her, doing everything I can to support the children and prepare for the day they can finally come home. That includes securing appropriate housing, beds, furniture, and the essentials needed to welcome them into a nurturing environment.


Your generosity will help provide:


• Immediate legal representation before the August court hearing

• Court costs and legal advocacy

• Child advocacy and support services

• A larger home suitable for three growing children

• Beds, bedroom furniture, and essential household items

• A safe, stable, and loving environment where they can thrive


Every donation—no matter the amount—moves us closer to giving these children the opportunity they deserve. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping these children in your prayers. Time is incredibly short, and every act of kindness could make a meaningful difference before this important hearing.


Thank you for standing with us during this critical moment and for helping bring hope, stability, and a brighter future to three children who deserve the very best.


With heartfelt gratitude,


Sunsai

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