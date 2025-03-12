Children's Education Fund on Behalf of Mary Ann T

Mary Ann requested that contributions be made to help her grandchildren in their efforts in lieu of flowers or other gifts. Your support will help continue her legacy of love and learning.

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Mary Ann Reali Thompson, a radiant mother, grandmother, and friend whose love and light touched countless lives.





Born on August 22, 1955, she left us on March 11, 2025, at 5:19 PM, after an episode of congestive heart failure on Thursday. Following years of navigating illness and medical care, it was then that God gently called her home.





Mary Ann's life was a vibrant tapestry woven from threads of love, laughter, and adventure. She found joy in the simple pleasures: tending to her garden, uncovering hidden treasures while thrifting and antiquing, exploring new horizons on camping trips and travels, and the camaraderie of playing darts. But most of all, she cherished the time spent with family and friends, often to the soundtrack of her beloved 60’s and 70’s music. Her smile was infectious, her heart generous, and her presence a blessing to all who knew her.





She is survived by her son Scott, his wife Kelle, and her cherished grandchildren Ambrose, Benedict, and Cora, who lovingly called her "Mayba" and "Nonna." She is also survived by her step-daughter, Melanie, son-in-law Luis, and their children Miya, Maylie, and Lou Hao. Additionally, she is survived by her brother Bobby, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins, who will deeply miss her warmth and love. Her love was so expansive that even distant relatives felt like close family.





In her final wishes, Mary Ann shared these precious words: "I want everyone to know how much I love them. Be happy. Be kind. I will see you all again." These words encapsulate the essence of her spirit and the legacy she leaves behind.





Her love and legacy will continue to inspire us all, reminding us to live with kindness, compassion, and joy.





We invite you to share your memories and stories of Mary Ann below. Her memory will forever be etched in our hearts.