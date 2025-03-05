Supporting THOMAS CAVE

Thomas Cave was a valued member of our Sandpiper Hospitality team at the WoodSpring Suites Richmond Colonial Heights, and his passing has deeply affected those who worked with him.

He was a man of many interests and talents. Outside of work, he enjoyed making candles, wax melts, carpet fresheners, and molds—some of his most unique creations included skulls with bullet casings. He was also in the process of remodeling his craft room for new projects.

Thomas had a true entrepreneurial spirit. He often rented booths at craft fairs and swap meets to sell his creations and test out new products. Beyond that, he had a deep love for nature and enjoyed hiking in the woods. He would sometimes rent a cabin and spend weekends outdoors, appreciating the beauty of nature.

Thomas was a kind and positive presence in our workplace. His impact on the team was profound, and his beautiful spirit will always be remembered. He was a shining light here, and his legacy will live on with us.

We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

100% of the donations made here will go to support Thomas's family.