Thistles and Thorns Mission

In 2025, our family is stepping out in bold obedience to serve in Dumbarton, Scotland on a two-year mission. We’re leaving behind our home, community, and comfort zones to say yes to God’s call and we’re inviting you to be part of the story.

We’ve partnered with the local church and are working to restore Overtoun House, a historic estate, into a Christ-centered retreat for those who are running on empty. Our vision is to create a sacred place of healing, prayer, and rest in a nation rich with history but hungry for hope.

This mission is not fully funded. We are trusting God and the generosity of His people to provide what we need to launch well:

Your Support Will Help Us Cover:

$11,501.84 – UK Visa and Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) fees for our family of four

$1,700 – Round-trip flights to Scotland for the entire family

$2,000+ – Furnishings and essentials to set up our temporary home

TBD – A reliable used vehicle for daily life and ministry travel

TBD – Initial ministry launch expenses for restoring and operating Overtoun House

We believe in God’s provision through His people, and we’ve already seen miracles. From expedited passports to divine timing, He’s gone before us. And now, we’re asking you to walk beside us.

With every donation of $20 or more, we’ll send you a set of handmade bracelets - one for you to wear as a reminder of our mission, and one for us to give away in Scotland as a symbol of connection and faith across the ocean.

💛 Whether it’s $10 or $1,000, every gift matters.

Every bracelet tells a story.

Every gift sends hope.





🙏 If you’re unable to give financially, we would be deeply grateful for your prayers, shares, and encouragement along the way.





This is more than a mission. It’s the next chapter in a story God has been writing for decades.





Thank you for believing with us.





— The Bullard Family

Calen, Candice, Catherine, & Ben