GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

💔 4-Month-Old Boba Is Fighting for Her Life

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$300 USD

Fundraiser created byWhitney Oni

💔 4-Month-Old Boba Is Fighting for Her Life

4-Month-Old Boba Is Fighting for Her Life After a Dog Attack 💔


Boba is hospitalized in stable but critical condition after being attacked by another dog. She has a long road to recovery ahead of her. Please help us save her life and bring our baby home. 🐾❤️


I’ve loved Miniature Schnauzers for as long as I can remember. I’ve had Schnauzers since I was a little girl, and if you’ve ever loved one, you know how special they are—the courage, loyalty, sass, intelligence, and huge personalities packed into such little bodies.


I recently lost my senior Schnauzer, and that loss left a huge hole in my heart. Boba came into my life at just the right time and helped me begin opening my heart again. She is only four months old and is just starting to come into her own—learning tricks, showing off her personality, and becoming the strong, feisty little Schnauzer she was born to be. I cannot stand the thought of losing her too.

While I was housesitting for my mom, a neighbor’s Husky broke through the fence, entered our yard, and attacked Boba. She suffered severe chest trauma, including pulmonary contusions, penetrating bite injuries, air around her chest cavity, and dangerously low oxygen levels.


Boba is currently under the care of a veterinary specialist in North Georgia. She remains hospitalized and has required oxygen support, IV fluids, pain management, monitoring, and emergency treatment. Her doctors have recommended exploratory surgery to determine and repair the extent of her internal injuries.


I have already paid thousands of dollars toward Boba’s emergency care and hospitalization, but I have exhausted the funds I can personally access. Her surgery and continued treatment could bring her medical costs to approximately $10,000, which is why I have set our fundraising goal at $10,000.

Without enough funding, my last resort may be medically surrendering Boba so that another organization can assume responsibility for her care. I am incredibly grateful that rescue organizations exist for situations like this, but surrendering her would be devastating. Boba already has a family who loves her deeply, and all I want is the chance to get her healthy and bring her home.


Every little bit counts toward helping Boba receive the treatment she needs and giving her the best possible chance at survival and a full recovery. If Boba’s medical and recovery expenses are fully covered and funds remain, any remaining proceeds will be donated to a local nonprofit animal rescue so another family facing an emergency like ours can receive help too.


If you’re unable to donate, sharing Boba’s story or keeping her in your prayers means more than you know.


Thank you for helping us fight for our little girl. ❤️

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $955 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,399 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $215 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $3,640 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $9,980 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve