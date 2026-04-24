4-Month-Old Boba Is Fighting for Her Life After a Dog Attack 💔





Boba is hospitalized in stable but critical condition after being attacked by another dog. She has a long road to recovery ahead of her. Please help us save her life and bring our baby home. 🐾❤️





I’ve loved Miniature Schnauzers for as long as I can remember. I’ve had Schnauzers since I was a little girl, and if you’ve ever loved one, you know how special they are—the courage, loyalty, sass, intelligence, and huge personalities packed into such little bodies.





I recently lost my senior Schnauzer, and that loss left a huge hole in my heart. Boba came into my life at just the right time and helped me begin opening my heart again. She is only four months old and is just starting to come into her own—learning tricks, showing off her personality, and becoming the strong, feisty little Schnauzer she was born to be. I cannot stand the thought of losing her too.

While I was housesitting for my mom, a neighbor’s Husky broke through the fence, entered our yard, and attacked Boba. She suffered severe chest trauma, including pulmonary contusions, penetrating bite injuries, air around her chest cavity, and dangerously low oxygen levels.





Boba is currently under the care of a veterinary specialist in North Georgia. She remains hospitalized and has required oxygen support, IV fluids, pain management, monitoring, and emergency treatment. Her doctors have recommended exploratory surgery to determine and repair the extent of her internal injuries.





I have already paid thousands of dollars toward Boba’s emergency care and hospitalization, but I have exhausted the funds I can personally access. Her surgery and continued treatment could bring her medical costs to approximately $10,000, which is why I have set our fundraising goal at $10,000.

Without enough funding, my last resort may be medically surrendering Boba so that another organization can assume responsibility for her care. I am incredibly grateful that rescue organizations exist for situations like this, but surrendering her would be devastating. Boba already has a family who loves her deeply, and all I want is the chance to get her healthy and bring her home.





Every little bit counts toward helping Boba receive the treatment she needs and giving her the best possible chance at survival and a full recovery. If Boba’s medical and recovery expenses are fully covered and funds remain, any remaining proceeds will be donated to a local nonprofit animal rescue so another family facing an emergency like ours can receive help too.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing Boba’s story or keeping her in your prayers means more than you know.





Thank you for helping us fight for our little girl. ❤️