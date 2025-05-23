The Young Jurks Legal Defense Fund

The Young Jurks is an independent news commentary live show that reports on scandals and corruption, which puts us at risk of lawsuits.



I’m currently being sued with two co-defendants in Suffolk Superior civil court for speech on The Young Jurks show, which discussed a local non-profit and the actions of their two co-founders.



I intend to defend against every allegation vigorously and have retained Attorney Robert Bertsche to fight this defamation lawsuit.



Rob serves as general counsel to the New England Newspaper and Press Association; is on the board of the New England First Amendment Coalition; and sits on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court’s Judiciary-Media Committee. He is also board president of his community’s weekly online newspaper, the Needham Observer. He’s an Oliver Wendell Holmes Fellow of the Massachusetts Bar Foundation, and a Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation. Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts of Massachusetts has honored him for his pro bono work. For the better part of two decades, he has been named to the Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers lists; Best Lawyers named him Boston’s “Lawyer of the Year” for First Amendment Litigation in 2022 and 2024, and Boston magazine has recognized him as a “Top Lawyer.” He is also nationally ranked by Chambers & Partners in the category of First Amendment: Litigation.



I’ve paid Attorney Bertsche for a $10,000 retainer, which will cover some of the initial legal expenses; beyond that, new payments will need to be made.



The Young Jurks has never operated as a live show that requires payment to watch our content, and we wish to keep it that way.



Please consider donating today!



Thank You!

Mike Crawford

Host and Founder of The Young Jurks





